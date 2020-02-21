Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valhi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valhi by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

