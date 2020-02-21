Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $515.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.
Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
