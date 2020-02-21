CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

CVSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.75. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

