NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised NTT Docomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.38. NTT Docomo has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $29.16.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

