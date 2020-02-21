Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to “Buy”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Insiders have sold a total of 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

