Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.03. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

