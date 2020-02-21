eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EGAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,181,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 794,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 355,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of eGain by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

