Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to “Buy”

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of EVRAZ stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

