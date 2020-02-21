Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to “Buy”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNLPF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

FNLPF stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.09. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

