Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOE. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

FOE opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

