Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Gold Fields stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

