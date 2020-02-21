GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

