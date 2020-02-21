Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Main First Bank cut shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,039.50 ($26.83).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,873.50 ($24.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

