BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 657.26 ($8.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 578.61. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

