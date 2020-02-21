UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

