CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

CRH stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($38.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,266 ($29.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,971.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,848.02.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

