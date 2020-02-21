Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Head to Head Comparison

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 4 11 0 2.63 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 2 0 2.67

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $118.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 21.35% 5.95% 3.34% Weingarten Realty Investors 60.55% 16.75% 7.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Weingarten Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 11.27 $219.62 million $5.04 23.75 Weingarten Realty Investors $531.15 million 7.45 $327.60 million $2.28 13.48

Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Camden Property Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the ?100 Best Companies to Work For? in America, ranking #24.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

