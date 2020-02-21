OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) vs. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Critical Comparison

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoSec Medical and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xencor 1 2 8 0 2.64

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Xencor has a consensus price target of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Given OncoSec Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Xencor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Xencor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$30.28 million N/A N/A Xencor $40.60 million 50.45 -$70.41 million ($1.31) -27.56

OncoSec Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xencor.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -152.00% -115.56% Xencor 21.60% 5.84% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xencor beats OncoSec Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG50, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, and XmAb24306 which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; MorphoSys Ag; Amgen Inc.; and Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

