Contrasting Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) & Quaterra Resources (NYSE:QTRRF)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Quaterra Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 2.71 -$13.44 million $0.32 38.94 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A

Quaterra Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -2.91% 1.92% 1.40% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.89% -6.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Quaterra Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Quaterra Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

