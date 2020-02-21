Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGL. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,111,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 857,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 767,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $664.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

