-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Junge Zhang bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,028.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,990. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.65.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.