Bunzl’s (BNZL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 1,927.50 ($25.36) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,015.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,049.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

