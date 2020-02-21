UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282 ($3.71).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 225.70 ($2.97) on Friday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.15.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

