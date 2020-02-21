Avast (LON:AVST) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVST. Barclays upped their price target on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Avast from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 322 ($4.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avast from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490.50 ($6.45).

Avast stock opened at GBX 449.40 ($5.91) on Friday. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 420.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

