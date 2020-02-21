Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.