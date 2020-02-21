Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,492 ($85.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,145.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

