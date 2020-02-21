Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RB. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,492 ($85.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,145.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report