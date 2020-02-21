Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
