Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

