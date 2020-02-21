William Hill’s (WMH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded William Hill to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 189.80 ($2.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.17.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.