Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Serco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 154.70 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.78.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

