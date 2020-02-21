Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

