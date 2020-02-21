Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report