National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 159,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

