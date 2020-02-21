Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 621.20 ($8.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.35. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

