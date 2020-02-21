Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 621.20 ($8.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.35. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
Bunzl’s Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Hammerson
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Avast Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Logitech International Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub
Michaels Companies Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report