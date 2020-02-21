Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.98 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $433.25 million, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

