Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MESA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 2,649.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 108,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 104,187 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 125,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.