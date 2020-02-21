NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.