UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWDN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 599.88 ($7.89).

HWDN stock opened at GBX 729.40 ($9.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 693.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

