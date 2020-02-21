Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,096 ($40.73) to GBX 3,275 ($43.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,830 ($37.23) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,893 ($38.06) to GBX 3,128 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,019.62 ($39.72).

LON PSN opened at GBX 3,261 ($42.90) on Friday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,201 ($42.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,964.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,433.54.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

