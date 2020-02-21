InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of IDCC opened at $63.39 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 234.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

