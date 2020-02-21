BidaskClub Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Sell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.
Hologic stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25.
In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hologic by 102.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
