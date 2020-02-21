BidaskClub Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Sell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hologic by 102.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,982,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.