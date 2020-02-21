Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flex LNG by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flex LNG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,133,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Flex LNG by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

