Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Forward Air by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

