Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Forward Air by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
