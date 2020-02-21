FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCEL. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,029,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 655,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 611,926 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 660.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 497,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

