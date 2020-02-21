MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MICT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. MICT has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

