Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRNA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.63. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In related news, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $311,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,694,391 shares of company stock worth $65,882,868. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

