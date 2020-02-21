CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF opened at $21.38 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,186,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

