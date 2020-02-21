BidaskClub Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Sell

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.