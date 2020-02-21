DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

