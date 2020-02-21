Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

