ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $86.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

