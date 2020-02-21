ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.
Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $86.96.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.