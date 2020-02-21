Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.21 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $529.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 3,791,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 959,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 716,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,878,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,244,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

