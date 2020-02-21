Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.04. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
