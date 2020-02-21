Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.04. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

